JSE flat as Donald Trump’s protectionist talk spooks markets

The JSE opened flat on Monday on weaker retailer and property stocks and despite gold shares jumping on a firmer gold price.

Global markets were subdued after President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech, in which he said the interests of the US would come first in his administration. This was followed up by an announcement that the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) between the US, Canada and Mexico would be renegotiated. Trump has indicated that he plans to meet the Mexican president soon to discuss Nafta.

The dollar weakened and US treasury yields firmed in response. The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.48% up on Friday but failed to hit the 20,000 level. It was the first positive close in five sessions.

"Recent weakness in the dollar over the weekend suggested that the market remained wary of the fact that the inaugural speech and post-inauguration comments had more emphasis on protectionist rhetoric rather than growth-orientated reform in the short term," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said.

The Nikkei lost 1.29% and the Hang Seng was flat on Monday morning.

The gold price was up 0.47% at $1,214.17/oz and the platinum price rose 0.09% to $981.12/oz.

At 9.34am the all share was up 0.01% to 52,535.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 was also up 0.01%. The gold index added 2.22% and platinums 1.84%. Property was down 0.56% and general retailers 0.31%.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Kumba Iron Ore rebounded 1.14% to R155.77.

Richemont softened 0.35% to R103.

Sibanye added 3.85% to R28.30, among gold stocks. The group is in the process of concluding a $2.2bn cash bid for US-based Stillwater Mining. Harmony was up 3.55% to R33.29. Gold Fields added 2.33% to R46.64.

Impala Platinum lifted 2.45% to R49.79.

The Foschini Group was 1.14% lower at R158.94. Truworths shed 1.175 to R79.56. The Spar Group was 0.67% lower at R194.43.

Among property stocks, Rockcastle dropped 1.68% to R34.61. New Europe Property was 0.55% lower at R154.81. Liberty Two Degrees dropped 1.25% to R10.30.

Adcock Ingram shed 2.33% to R50.20.

Clover Industries shed 1.35% to R17.51.