Stocks little changed as investors hold back ahead of inauguration

London — The dollar edged lower while stocks were little changed on Friday as investors held back ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president and a speech that could shed some light on his economic policies.

Mounting questions about how Trump’s administration would carry out an ambitious agenda of lower taxes, more government spending and looser regulations have seen a pause in the post-election rally in risky assets.

Concern over the details of Trump’s inauguration speech offset better than expected economic data from China and comments from Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen in which she sounded less hawkish than the previous day.

Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers and miles of barriers were in place in Washington DC, as officials braced for hundreds of thousands of people planning to celebrate or protest the inauguration of Trump.

The dollar lost momentum with the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, falling 0.1%.

"All eyes will be on the content and style of Trump’s inauguration speech," Morgan Stanley strategists led by Hans Redeker wrote in a note.

"The more ‘presidential’ this speech comes across, the better the outcome for markets," the strategists wrote.