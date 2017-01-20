Rand trading in narrow range ahead of Trump inauguration

The rand was largely unchanged and trading in a narrow range at midday on Friday ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president. Investors trod carefully in anticipation of what he would say in his inaugural.

The market shrugged off the Chinese GDP released on the day as scepticism reigns about the accuracy of the numbers. In 2016 the country’s annual GDP growth was unchanged at 6.7% for three quarters in a row.

The bias was for a weaker dollar amid indications that Trump’s inauguration could be marred by widespread protests.

At 11.35am the rand was at R13.5646 from R13.5561. It was trading between R13.50/$ and R13.58.

It was at R14.4541 against the euro from R14.4582 and at R16.7 against the pound from R16.7332.

The euro was at $1.0655 from $1.0663.

The rand continued to trade in a relatively range bound manner, with a marginal bias towards some improvement, analysts at Momentum SP Reid said: "The indistinct tone on the greenback in recent sessions reflected some nervousness with regard to the viability of Trump’s envisaged fiscal policies in the US."

Dollar gains were capped after US Federal Reserve Chairperson Janet Yellen’s most recent speech yielded nothing new on the envisaged interest rate trajectory for the year. The market has priced in at least three rate hikes in the US this year.