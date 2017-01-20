Local bonds weaken ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration

The South African bond market was weaker in late afternoon trade on Friday, as US treasuries lost ground ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president later in the evening.

At 3.42pm the R186 was bid at 8.750% from 8.710% and the R207 was bid at 8.000% from 7.955%.

The benchmark US 10-year was at 2.4856% from 2.4724%. It was at 2.42% on Wednesday.

The dollar was slightly firmer against the euro at $1.0648 from $1.0663.

TreasuryOne currency analyst Andre Botha said the expectation of market moves on Trump’s inauguration was limited.

"He would surely not blast into economic policy and trade regulations in his inauguration speech," Botha said.

The benchmark R186 has trimmed some of its gains this year from best levels of 8.630%.