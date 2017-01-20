JSE weaker ahead of Trump’s inauguration as president of the US

The JSE was weaker at midday on Friday with investors cautious ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said market moves were expected to be limited as Trump would probably not blast into economic policy and trade regulations in his speech.

"We say surely, but this is Donald Trump, and anything can happen. The real fireworks will only start on Monday when he has his first day in office."

Trump’s team has indicated that the new US leader will sign executive orders into law, but gave no specifics.

Market excitement about his promises of infrastructure investment and lower tax seems to have receded amid uncertainty about what he will do once he is in the Oval Office.

The London FTSE was down 0.54%, but the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.26% and the German Dax 0.08%.

At 11.42am, the all share was down 0.51% at 52,630.70 and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.49%. Food and drug retailers dropped 1.09% and banks 0.85%. Resources shed 0.98%. General retailers were down 0.77%. Platinum miners were also in the red, dropping 1.69%.

Gold miners were also not doing well though the gold price held steady. The gold index was down 0.43%. The gold price was at $1202.41 per ounce from $1,204.48 at the previous close.

Anglo American dropped 1.98% to R215.70.

In golds, Harmony was up 0.37% at R32.51 and Sibanye 1.18% weaker at R27.37.

Steinhoff International was down 1.55% to R71.20.

Barclays Africa was 1.45% lower at R162.61. Firstrand shed 1.02% to R51.40.