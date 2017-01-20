JSE closes weaker while Dow rises ahead of Trump’s inauguration

The JSE closed lower on Friday as Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president drew nearer, with the dollar remaining largely flat and US treasuries stabilising at somewhat weaker levels.

Markets were characterised by cautious trade for most of the week due to the lack of transparency on the policies of a Trump administration.

Volumes on the JSE were on the low side, at about R14bn, with broad-based losses recorded, with industrials faring worst.

Commodities were mixed with gold still hovering around $1,200 an ounce while platinum was up 0.46% to $962.

The all share closed 0.70% lower at 52,532.30 points with the blue-chip top 40 down by a similar margin. Food and drug retailers shed 2.01% and general retailers 0.95%. Industrials relinquished 0.76%, platinums 0.65% and the gold index 0.63%.

The all share ended the week 0.50% weaker, but is still up 3.71% in 2017.

Markets were not expecting much detail on policy direction in Trump’s inauguration speech, analysts said.

But at least it would give a sense of Trump’s priorities in his first few months as president which could set the tone for the markets, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

"In the campaign we saw two sides to Trump: the market friendly pro-growth, low regulation side as well as the protectionist, combative side that made investors uneasy," he said.

Erlam said as investors had bought emphatically into Trump’s victory so far there was a high possibility for disappointment and a market correction "particularly with the Dow having failed repeatedly to break above the psychologically significant 20,000-point level"

The Dow has closed weaker for the previous five sessions but opened in an upbeat mood and by the JSE’s close had firmed 0.45% as it made an assault on 20,000 again.

Global sentiment was supported by a rebound in oil prices with Brent crude gaining 2.24% to $55.39 a barrel by early evening.

European markets were cautious with the FTSE 100 flat and the German Dax only marginally higher.

The market hardly reacted to Chinese GDP growth data which showed its economy grew 6.8% in the fourth quarter, a slightly better than expected rate. Scepticism remains about the accuracy of the Chinese numbers. In 2016 the country’s annual GDP growth was unchanged at 6.7% for three quarters in a row.

Anglo American lost 1.61% to R216.51 and Kumba Iron Ore plummeted 6.56% to R154.01.

Gold Fields shed 1.56% to R45.58 but Sibanye ended the day 0.74% higher at R27.25.

Barclays Africa fared worst in its sector, shedding 1.21% to R163, while Nedbank dropped 1.08% to R233.73.

Among financials Discovery lost 1.51% to R113.86 and MMI Holdings 1.83% to R25.20.

Shoprite led the losses in the retail sector, shedding 3.18% to R173.80. Truworths dropped 2.03% to R80.50 and Massmart 0.88% to R129.13.

Steinhoff closed 2.50% lower at R70.51.

Capital & Counties lost 1.89% to R45.22 and Intu Properties 1.73% R45.57.

Naspers ended the day 1.38% lower at R2,145.

Educational group Curro Holdings was down 2.85% to R45.65.