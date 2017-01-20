Gold finds favour as dollar slips

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Friday to remain on track for their fourth consecutive weekly gain, buoyed by a weaker dollar ahead of the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump later in the day.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,207.80/oz by 3.15am GMT, while US gold futures climbed 0.5% to $1,207.50/oz.

"There is a bit of safe-haven buying ahead of Trump’s inauguration," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

Trump’s protectionist statements, with mixed promises of tax cuts and infrastructure spending, have increased demand for gold as a safe-haven.

The metal has risen more than 7% since dropping to its lowest in more than 10-and-a-half months in December.

Spot gold could approach resistance at $1,219/oz again as it failed to break support at $1,196, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Better than expected jobs and housing data reinforced the view that the US economy is sufficiently robust to warrant rate rises, turning back recent falls for the dollar and pushing 10-year bond yields to their highest since January 3. A strong dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.2% to 100.970.

However, US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen took a less hawkish stance on Thursday, suggesting the US central bank raise interest rates, albeit slowly, so as to not risk harm to the recovery the Fed had sought to nurture.

"The Fed is definitely going to raise rates this year, but we are not sure whether it will happen in the first half of the year. And, we have several events like the US debt ceiling and Brexit around the same time," Leung said.

Gold is highly-sensitive to rising rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding assets such as bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

In other precious metals, silver was 0.18% higher at $17.03/oz. Platinum prices were firm at $958/oz. The metal hit a low of $943.75 in the previous session, its worst since January 5.

Palladium also remained steady at $753/oz.

