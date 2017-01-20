Markets

Futures weaker as markets remain unsure on Trump’s economic direction

20 January 2017 - 18:48 PM Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
South African futures were weaker on Friday as the Dow Jones industrial average aimed for the landmark 20,000 level in early trade, and as the JSE all share closed lower in cautious trade.

Markets remained unsure about the economic policies of a Trump administration ahead of his inauguration as the 45th US president later in the evening.

The Dow gained 0.47% to 19,826.55 in early evening trade.

The dollar turned marginally weaker ahead of the inauguration at $1.0669 to the euro from $1.0663. Gold held steady above the $1,200 an ounce level at $1,203.61 an ounce.

The all share closed 0.7% lower at 52,532.30 and the blue-chip top 40 also dropped 0.7%. Food and drug retailers shed 2.01% and general retailers were off 0.95%. Industrials shed 0.76%. Platinums were down 0.65% and the gold index dropped 0.63%.

The all share ended the week 0.5% weaker, but is still 3.71% up for the year.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had lost 0.44% to 46,240 points, with 20,314 contracts traded from 27,057 on Thursday.

Local bonds weaken ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration

The expectation of market moves on the inauguration of Trump on Friday is limited, TreasuryOne analyst Andre Botha says
Markets
4 hours ago

Asian shares slip in cautious pre-inauguration trade

Prudence prevails in financial markets ahead of US president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, even as China’s fourth-quarter growth beat ...
Markets
13 hours ago

Trump outweighs Chinese GDP on Friday

Anxious markets await to hear US President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech at 7pm Johannesburg time
Markets
13 hours ago

