Bonds slightly weaker ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration

The South African bond market was slightly weaker on Friday at midday‚ with the market focused on the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th US president later in the evening.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Celeste Fauconnier said the market only cared about what Trump would say in his speech, even though the "real deal" would come on Monday when he took office. She said while Trump had made many promises, only those that dealt with coal and trade would be meaningful to SA.

BlackRock’s head of global fundamental fixed income strategy, Marilyn Watson, said politics, uncertainty and rhetoric had influenced bond and currency markets since the beginning of the year. Trump’s comments at his press conference, his comments on the dollar and UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s first speech outlining her stance on Brexit had all triggered market fluctuations, she said. With the new US administration and Brexit negotiations, and a range of other risk events this year, "uncertainty is something that we expect to continue for some time".

At 11.33am R186 was bid 8.72% from Thursday’s 8.71% and the R207 unchanged at 7.955%.

US 10-year treasuries were bid at 2.4792% from 2.4271%.