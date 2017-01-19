Rand firmer despite dollar strength

The rand was firmer on Thursday morning despite a stronger dollar.

The greenback spiked after Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen made further indications that US central bank officials expected interest rates to rise a few times a year up until 2019. The Dow Jones Newswires reported that Yellen’s comments were taken to be hawkish by markets.

Kay Van-Petersen, Asia macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets, said the market was behind the Fed’s intention to hike rates. “So a stronger dollar should put more pressure on some emerging-market forex but it generally should be good for the equity markets,” the Newswires reported.

Yellen’s comments come ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration scheduled for Friday.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said the market had already priced in a couple of rate increases this year. “Her [Yellen’s] comments should not really have been a massive shock, however, given her normally dovish disposition, the market reacted quite strongly to this,” he said.

The news wires reported that the dollar maintained its strength during Asian trade but later lost momentum.

Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said rand trade this year had largely simply tracked the directionless up-and-down swings between the euro and the dollar.

The rand also benefited from local retail sales data, which showed a big increase in sales in November due to seasonal influences.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said the South African growth outlook had improved off a low base in 2016 and growth of 1.2% was expected in 2017, while consumer inflation was expected to move back within the 3%-6% target band this year due to lower food inflation. This would encourage the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates during the year.

At 8.56am, the rand was at R13.5689 to the dollar from Wednesday’s close at R13.6327. It was at R14.4369 to the euro from R14.4926, and at R16.6658 to the pound from R16.7129.

The euro was at $1.0641 from $1.0629.