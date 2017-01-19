Oil rises from one-week low

Singapore — US oil on Thursday moved away from one-week lows touched the session before, with investors turning their attention to upcoming government data on US inventories.

Sentiment in oil markets has been torn between the expectation of a rebound in US shale production and the hope that oversupply may be curbed by output cuts announced by oil cartel Opec and others.

The international benchmark for oil prices, Brent crude rose 51c, or 0.95% to $54.43 a barrel by 3.21am GMT after closing down 2.8% in the last session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was trading up 46c at $51.54 per barrel, having dropped to a one-week low on Wednesday at $50.91 a barrel.

"Some bargain hunters are happy to pick up oil at the bottom of the range," said Ben le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.

"We are just watching for the next catalyst which could come from Opec, non-Opec, US shale producers, rig count and, of course, inventories.... But still the market appears to be very range-bound."

The market is awaiting weekly inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), due at 4pm GMT. It has been delayed by a day due to a US public holiday on Monday.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed US crude stocks fell by 5.04-million barrels in the week to January 13. Analysts had expected a decrease of 342,000 barrels.

Opec said producer cuts agreed late last year should help stabilise the oil market in 2017, with the exporter group’s output slipping and nonmembers complying with their production pledges. But the organisation also pointed to the possibly of a rebound in US output amid higher oil prices.

Opec, excluding Indonesia, pumped 33.085-million barrels a day in December, according to figures the body collects from secondary sources, down 221,000 barrels a day from November, it said in a report on Wednesday. The figures showed the biggest reduction came from Saudi Arabia.

"The IEA (International Energy Agency) said it expects higher oil prices to trigger a significant boost in US shale output," ANZ said in a note.

"However, we still expect the global oil market to move into a significant deficit in the first half of 2017."

The dollar, which influences moves in greenback-priced commodities, inched up against the yen and kept broad gains against other major peers.

Reuters