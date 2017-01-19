JSE trades relatively flat ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration

The JSE was little moved on Thursday, suggesting a level of caution among investors on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The all share index was at 52,937 points at lunch time in low-volume trade, with diversified miners managing to eke out a gain of 0.38%.

Platinum and gold stocks were notable losers, thanks to the effect of the stronger dollar on underlying metal prices.

The gold price hovered at about $1,204.34 an ounce, pulling back from a high of $1,218.75 after US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen said on Wednesday night the central bank aimed to increase interests rates "a few times a year" through to 2019.

"Generally, it just looks like the market is taking bit of a breather but I am still of the opinion that it looks good to go higher," BP Bernstein Stockbrokers trader Vasilis Girasis said.

"The stronger rand should also provide further impetus to financials — and it seems like our retailers have possibly seen the bottom for now."

Europe’s main markets were weaker at midday, following a mixed session in Asia, where the Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1% on a weaker yen.

US stock futures suggested a moderately weaker session on Wall Street, where the focus was on Trump and US corporate earnings for the fourth quarter. Trump has provided few details on his election promises of ramping up fiscal expenditure and tax reform.

At midday, BHP Billiton was up 1.18% to R243.45 and Glencore had gained 1.62% to R53.25.

Exxaro Resources had added 2.36% to R97.98.

AngloGold Ashanti was off 1.75% to R166.34 and Harmony Gold lost 2.54% to R33.04. Amplats slid 2.67% to R307.07 and Lonmin dropped 3.87% to R28.06.

Barclays Africa shed 1.09% to R165.77 and Discovery lost 1.09% to R115.76.

Steinhoff was up 1.27% to R71.65.