Futures flat as JSE all share fails to find direction ahead of Trump inauguration

South African futures were flat on Thursday ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president on Friday.

Gold shares dragged the all share down on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen gave a clear indication that the Fed would continue to hike rates this year.

The dollar was at $1.0605 marginally stronger against the euro in early evening trade.

Spot gold was down 0.37% at $1,998 an ounce in early evening trade on Thursday.

The all share closed 0.06% lower at 52,900.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 was off 0.02%. The gold index shed 3.65% and platinums 1.12%. Banks dropped 1.27%, general retailers 0.71%, and financials 0.57%. Industrials rose 0.18%.

The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.13% lower in early evening trade. European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 off 0.52% and Germany’s Dax up 0.09%.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had gained 0.01% to 46,530 points, with 27,057 contracts traded from 21,472 on Wednesday.