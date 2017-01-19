Dollar bounces and bond yields soar after Janet Yellen’s comments

London — The dollar rebounded, Asian shares slipped and government bond yields soared to multiweek highs on Thursday after US central bank chief Janet Yellen signalled a path of steady interest rate increases for the world’s largest economy.

The European Central Bank (ECB) was set to meet as the euro recovered some of the ground it lost overnight, but with no policy changes expected. However, hints of disagreements among the region’s monetary guardians could ruffle markets.

European stocks opened slightly higher with some big moves in single stocks, as Zodiac Aerospace surged following a takeover offer, and Moneysupermarket.com jumped after it reported strong results.

Asian shares edged down 0.2%, knocked back by the dollar. The US currency recovered from some of the weakest levels seen since early December after president-elect Donald Trump expressed concern in a weekend interview about the effects of a stronger greenback.

On Wall Street overnight, stronger financial shares helped push up the S&P 500, though the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down.

Yellen will speak again later on Thursday, after European markets close, about the economic outlook and monetary policy.

"Of all the speakers we’re getting, either from Davos or from less ostentatious spots, the one I’m going to listen to most for now will probably still be Janet Yellen," Société Générale’s currency strategist Kit Juckes said.

"As the US economy approaches full employment, as wages rise but inflation rises nearly as quickly, how hawkish the Fed dares to be will determine how much the dollar rises."

The dollar gained almost 1% from Thursday’s lows against a basket of currencies after Yellen’s comments that she and other policy makers expected to raise rates a few times a year until 2019.