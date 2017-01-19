Bonds hold steady in muted trade

The South African bond market remained steady at midday on Thursday, despite worse than expected inflation figures released on Wednesday and also a sharp weakening in US bonds.

At midday the benchmark US 10-year was yielding 2.42% from 2.32%.

Headline consumer inflation accelerated to an annual pace of 6.8% in December from 6.6% in November.

But TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said the inflation number was a bit of an outlier. "We can expect a correction in the coming months. There is still an expectation of in the air that we might see interest rate cuts in the second half of the year due to inflation backing off a little," said Botha.

An increase in consumer inflation usually does not favour bonds.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Michelle Wohlberg said the bond market was likely to continue to trade in a narrow range ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

Global markets appear to be cautious ahead of the unpredictable Trump taking office.

At 11.27am the yield on the R186 bond was at 8.66% from 8.68% on Wednesday while the rand traded at R13.5590 to the dollar from R13.6327.

The R207 was bid at 7.93% from 7.935%.

US treasury bonds were much weaker after Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen made hawkish comments on Wednesday night. Yellen indicated that a number of interest rate hikes would take place up until 2019 and argued that the central bank was closer to achieving its 2% target on inflation as well as its employment goals.