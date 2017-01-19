Markets

Bonds hold steady in muted trade

19 January 2017 - 10:09 AM Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
The South African bond market held steady on Thursday morning, a day after the release of worse than expected inflation figures.

Headline consumer inflation accelerated to an annual pace of 6.8% in December from 6.6% in November, an outcome that ordinarily does not favour the bond market.

But ETM Analytics market analyst Ricardo da Camara said the market adopted a view that inflationary pressures were near their peak and were likely to ease in the coming months, given the favourable summer crop outlook and relatively strong rand.

A relatively benign inflation outlook may encourage the Reserve Bank to consider cutting interest rates in the future, which is positive for the bond market.

The yield on the R186 bond was at 8.665% in early trade from 8.660% on Thursday while the rand traded at R13.5678 to the dollar from R13.6327.

Meanwhile, the US treasury bonds were much weaker in early trade after Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen struck a hawkish tone on Wednesday night, arguing that the central bank was closer to achieving its 2% target on inflation as well as its employment goals.

US treasury yield steepenend 2.4328% from 2.3211%.

