Trump’s dollar comment may sink JSE miners

US President-elect Donald Trump telling the Wall Street Journal the dollar was too strong saw Australian and Japanese stocks sink ahead of the JSE’s opening on Wednesday morning.

Trump saying the dollar was "killing" US competitiveness saw BHP Billiton fall 0.64% to A$26.54 in Sydney, contributing to a 0.46% drop in the S&P/ASX 200 index. BHP closed 0.65% lower at R241.30 on the JSE on Tuesday.

Gold fell 1.7% to under $1,215/oz following Trump’s comments.

Chinese stocks, however, were rallied by Trump’s comment. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.24% and the Shanghai composite index rose 0.29%.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release December’s consumer price index (CPI) at 10am on Wednesday.

CPI is the key measure used by the South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for its interest rate decisions. Its next vote will be announced on January 24.

"Next week’s MPC meeting, though rates are expected to be unchanged, will be at an interesting time a few days after the US Presidential inauguration. That should give the SARB’s MPC enough to stick to the ‘fear’ narrative and be hawkish," Nomura economist Peter Attard Montalto wrote in a research note on Tuesday.

"CPI inflation is outside the target and is now just getting past the 6.6% peak of November, bar any surprise this week. Growth is low, but the narrative is neither shifting nor new for the MPC. As such, it should be easy right now to make the case for the MPC to keep rates unchanged at next Tuesday’s meeting."

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan forecast annual inflation as measured by CPI will decelerate to 6.4% in December from 6.6% in November. Her forecast is slightly lower than a 6.5% consensus reported by Trading Economics.

"Whilst the food price component is expected to remain a key contributor to the CPI outcome, the petrol price cut of 20c/litre in December should offer some reprieve," Kaplan wrote in her weekly economics note released on Friday.

"In particular, food price inflation should decelerate, on the high statistical base factors established in 2016, as well as on more favourable weather conditions that have improved the outlook for the 2017 maize harvest. Grain SA sees scope for a maize surplus in 2017, with survey evidence suggesting an increase of 18% in maize plantings. Maize prices have declined from peaks reached in January 2016, presently falling by 30% and 21% for white and yellow maize respectively."

Stats SA is scheduled to release November retail sales figures at 1pm.

The consensus of economists polled by Trading Economics is retail sales will worsen from October’s 0.2% decline to a 0.4% drop. Kaplan, however, forecasts a rebound to growth of about 0.1%.