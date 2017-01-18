MARKET WRAP: Trade cautious ahead of key international events

Markets were uneasy on Wednesday with the JSE closing slightly higher and the rand fractionally weaker.

Analysts said trade was lacking in conviction before US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s speech later in the day, Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting and US president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

The JSE made slight gains with platinums, retailers, banks and property stocks performing best and other indices recording moderate gains.

The market expects Yellen to confirm three interest-rate increases in the US this year, but no one really knows what Trump might do on taking office as arguably the most powerful man in the world.

No surprises are expected from the ECB, which is likely to keep its monetary stimulus at current levels.

The JSE all share closed 0.22% higher at 52,933.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.15%. Food and drug retailers rose 0.88% and platinums 0.82%. General retailers rose 0.75%, banks 0.63% and property 0.55%.

Nedbank stood out among the big four, adding 1.11% to R238.34. Barclays Africa rose 0.71% to R167.60 and Standard Bank 0.57% to R150.85.

Anglo American Platinum added 2.19% to R315.50 and Northam 0.99% to R48.82.

Growthpoint was up 0.88% to R26.33 while Capital & Counties gave up 0.87% to R46.60.

After losing 1.23% on Tuesday, Shoprite recovered 2.13% to R180.26. On Tuesday, it reported non-South African sales growth of 32.2% for the six months to December.

Massmart was down 0.23% to R130.45, but TFG added 1.04% to R165.

Mr Price remained under pressure, losing 1.60% to R153.50. On Tuesday, it said total retail sales for the 13 weeks ended December 2016 were 0.5% lower.

The rand was slightly weaker to the dollar following the release of disappointing consumer inflation numbers for December. It did pare some of those losses, however, with surprisingly good November retail trade sales.

At 3.30pm, the rand was R13.5051 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.4670. Bonds hardly moved with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.65%.

Futures were slightly higher with the top-40 Alsi futures index up 0.09% at 46,550 points with 21,472 contracts traded from 20,659 on Tuesday.

With Reitumetse Pitso and Maarten Mittner

© Business Day