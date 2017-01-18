Market data - January 18 2017

Bonds Unit trusts Fixed deposits Preference shares Fuel prices Sanlam Stratus funds Liberty Africa investor Fairbairn Selected global stocks Metals Cross rates Forward rates
Joe Biden takes a fat swipe at Russia; the middle-class is now more panel-worthy than the poor; and the 1930s epitomised populism, writes Tim Cohen
The working document shows that Muthambi is criticised for insisting the Companies Act trumps the Broadcasting Act when it comes to the SABC
Political analyst says ANC members are forced to voice their opinions outside of the party, as they are not being heard within it due to ‘mistrust’
Iconiq, which counts Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn founders among its investors, is one of several venture capital companies to boost the New York-based Collibra
Factional battles in the ANC and policy inconsistencies could see SA given junk status, but there are four steps the government can, and should, still take
Cohen replaces Khanyisile Kweyama, and her responsibilities will include helping Busa support and facilitate transformation
Donald Trump plans to send formal notification letters to Canada and Mexico within days of the inauguration, says report
Woods, a 14-time major winner, is returning after a long injury layoff, and launches his 2017 campaign next week in California
New York’s Metropolitan Opera House is hosting an updated version of Shakespeare’s tragedy that may resonate with a divided US
Bonds
Unit trusts
Fixed deposits
Preference shares
Fuel prices
Sanlam Stratus funds
Liberty
Africa investor
Fairbairn
Selected global stocks
Metals
Cross rates
Forward rates
Investors Monthly is a magazine published
by Times Media, Media Division included in
the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of
the month.
Please login or register to comment.