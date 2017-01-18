Market data - January 17 2017

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr says a fall in the consumer price index will be positive for local bonds, making real yields more attractive
Steven Friedman’s tirade against Herman Mashaba and the Free Market Foundation is all essentially nonsense, writes Leon Louw
The lobby group has questioned the rationality of publishing the policy now, and is worried that it is based on outdated data
The DA leader continues to be tied in a knot over his visit to Israel and Palestinian territories
The $14bn industry is struggling to recover after India imposed wide-ranging currency reforms that led to a cash crunch
December inflation moved further outside the Reserve Bank’s target band, as food inflation ticked up
A local task team will tackle challenges facing the poultry industry
Erkin Adylov was a goatherd in Kyrgyzstan who became a top trader. Now his Behavox startup is building a library of banking villainy as a base for surveillance software
If Titans seamer Lungi Ngidi uses his enthusiasm as effectively as his raw pace‚ he may go a long way in cricket
James Bond continues putting himself at risk by cavorting with smokers
Bonds
Unit trusts
Fixed deposits
Preference shares
Fuel prices
Sanlam Stratus funds
Liberty
Africa investor
Fairbairn
Selected global stocks
Metals
Cross rates
Forward rates
Investors Monthly is a magazine published
by Times Media, Media Division included in
the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of
the month.
Please login or register to comment.