Gold slips as dollar regains poise before Yellen speech and US inflation data

London — Gold retreated on Wednesday from the previous day’s eight-week high as a rebound in the dollar ahead of US inflation data and a speech by Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen prompted some buyers to cash in gains.

Bullion peaked at $1,218.64 an ounce on Tuesday as the dollar index slid to a four-week low, hurt by US president-elect Donald Trump’s claim that the US currency’s strength against the yuan "is killing us" and British Prime Minister Theresa May calming Brexit speech sparked a surge in the pound. Gold struggled to maintain those gains as the dollar index recovered some lost ground on Wednesday, however.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,212.50 an ounce at 10.41am GMT while US gold futures for February delivery were down 60c an ounce at $1,212.30.

"It is normal that prices take a breather after the strong gains we witnessed over the past few days," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. "All in all, the sentiment for gold has clearly improved. The US dollar rally has run out of steam, bond yields are coming down, inflation is picking up, political uncertainty is rising.

"Without any clear hint from Trump on tax cuts and spending plans, and (if we have) more comments towards protectionism, gold can rise further."

Trump’s calls for tax cuts and infrastructure spending boosted US shares and the dollar after the election, while driving a sell-off in Treasuries. As yields rose, gold slid to its lowest in February. But his protectionist statements and lack of detail on policy have since led some investors to opt for safe-haven gold.

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered a vigorous defence of globalisation on Tuesday, pushing back against the "America First" rhetoric of Trump and signalling Beijing’s desire to play a bigger role on the global stage.

"The extent to which globalisation retreats, and the mood and sentiment coming out of Davos, may impact gold," said HSBC. "Clearly there is enough investor concern to send gold higher.., but (it) has come a long way fast, and we may need a period of consolidation before trading higher."

Traders hope US consumer inflation data and Yellen’s speech on interest-rate policy will give fresh direction to the dollar and gold. Silver was down 0.2% to $17.13 an ounce, platinum was 0.5% lower at $969.90 an ounce and palladium was down 0.3% at $745.60.

Reuters