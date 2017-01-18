Dismal Kenyan stocks set to fall even further

Nairobi — Kenyan stock prices at more than three-year lows may have further to fall with domestic investors favouring bonds and foreign buyers waiting for lower valuations, the head of the bourse said.

Shares on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) have dropped 6.9% since January 1, extending last year’s 8.5% decline, because of jitters among investors about elections scheduled for August.

The yield on Kenya’s benchmark 10-year bond fell almost 200 basis points to 14.02% on Tuesday from a high of 16% in February, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"Because of issues around volatility in the markets, most pension schemes over the past two years have lost value in their equity holdings so they want to play a bit safer," NSE CEO Geoffrey Odundo said in an interview on Monday at his office in the capital. "Interest rates have historically given them a better performance so that is why they are willing to buy government paper."

Kenya’s stock exchange is the world’s worst performer so far this year, with the decline dragging valuations to the weakest since 2009, when Bloomberg began compiling the data.

The recent decline could present a buying opportunity for investors, particularly "liquid stocks", including Safaricom, East Africa’s biggest mobile-phone company; East African Breweries, the region’s largest brewer; and KCB Group, the number one bank by assets, Exotix Partners said in an e-mailed note on Monday.

The worst-performing stocks are led by Uchumi Supermarkets, Kenya’s only publicly traded retailer, which has fallen 21.5% so far this year, and Nation Media Group, the largest news company, which has dropped 19.4%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Market ‘bottoming’

"We see it bottoming at some point," Odundo said. "Foreigners are waiting for better prices and are picking stocks at fairly low prices and this has dragged the index downwards, especially given that when the stocks that really drive volume — which are the telcos and the banking sector — fall, they drag the index down," Odundo said.

The NSE said in November full-year earnings would drop at least 25%. Odundo said the warning was the result of "difficult" markets last year, while predicting a turnaround in 2017 as the exchange brings new products online.

"‘We are going to get derivatives; we are looking at new products around exchange-traded funds (ETFs), global depository receipts," he said. "A lot of focus around new product will create new feel around the stock market and make our markets more attractive to international investors given the kind of products we are bringing on board."

The NSE said in October it was evaluating "several" ETF applications and planned to introduce a derivatives market, without providing a time frame.

