Rand trades firmer after Theresa May’s Brexit speech

The rand was stronger in late afternoon trade on Tuesday as UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the UK would be leaving the EU, but at the same wished for the "greatest possible" access to the single market following Brexit.

May’s speech caused the pound to firm sharply against the dollar, with the dollar weakening against the euro.

Analysts said May provided some certainty on the way ahead. Negotiations with the EU on Brexit were set to begin at the end of March.

In her long-awaited speech, she also announced that Parliament would get a vote on the final deal agreed on between the UK and the EU.

May said she wanted the UK to be a best friend and neighbour to Europe. The UK aimed to build relationships with old friends and new allies alike, and become "a country that reached beyond the borders of Europe too", May said.