Rand trades firmer after Theresa May’s Brexit speech

17 January 2017 - 17:17 PM Maarten Mittner
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS
The rand was stronger in late afternoon trade on Tuesday as UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the UK would be leaving the EU, but at the same wished for the "greatest possible" access to the single market following Brexit.

May’s speech caused the pound to firm sharply against the dollar, with the dollar weakening against the euro.

Analysts said May provided some certainty on the way ahead. Negotiations with the EU on Brexit were set to begin at the end of March.

In her long-awaited speech, she also announced that Parliament would get a vote on the final deal agreed on between the UK and the EU.

May said she wanted the UK to be a best friend and neighbour to Europe. The UK aimed to build relationships with old friends and new allies alike, and become "a country that reached beyond the borders of Europe too", May said.

World
At 3.39pm, the rand was at R13.4838 to the dollar from Monday’s close of R13.6908. It firmed to R13.4138 in intraday trade.

It was at R14.3924 to the euro from R14.5200, and at R16.6028 to the pound from R16.4990.

The euro was at $1.0673 from $1.0602.

The pound was at $1.2317 from $1.2047, after briefly dipping below $1.20 on Monday.

Iquad Treasury Solutions analyst Tony Van Dyk said the pound was supported by May’s statement that Parliament would have the final say on Brexit.

"She allayed concerns about a hard Brexit, but at the same time there are a lot of negotiations lying ahead," he said.

Van Dyk said there may be some benefit to SA. "As a major trading partner of the UK, SA may win some of the trade lost with the EU."

The dollar was on the back foot on policy uncertainty ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, Van Dyk said.

The rand was also supported by stronger commodity prices with the gold price jumping 0.84% to $1,212 an ounce.

