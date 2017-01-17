JSE opens weaker ahead of Theresa May’s Brexit speech

The JSE opened weaker on Tuesday ahead of British prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit speech, while retailers were under pressure following a disappointing sales update from Mr Price.

Early speculation was that May would set out a 12-point plan for Brexit that would not involve a "partial" membership of the EU which left Britain "half-in, half-out". Instead she was expected to confirm that Britain would leave the single market and customs union after Brexit.

European markets closed weaker on Monday, with banks retreating after Italian banks were downgraded by a Canadian ratings company. Car manufacturers were under pressure after president-elect Donald Trump said in a tweet that Mexican-manufactured cars exported to the US would be taxed 35%.

Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday morning, with the Nikkei 225 down 1.48% and the Hang Seng gaining 0.57%. Wall Street was closed on Monday due to a public holiday,

Commodity prices were firmer, with gold adding 0.72% to $1,210.65/oz. Platinum firmed 0.42% to $987.70/oz.

Brent crude was flat at $55.66 a barrel.

At 9.32am the all share was 0.20% lower at 53,053.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.22%. The gold index added 1.38% and platinums 0.99%. Resources were down 0.50%, banks 0.48% and general retailers 0.41%.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said liquidity, or the lack thereof, remained the key driver of market activity.

"This week there are various event risks, including today’s speech from May, the European Central Bank [ECB] meeting and Trump’s inauguration, keeping markets on the back foot," Nedbank said.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Sasol shed 0.58% on the flat oil price.

Richemont was 1.24% lower at R102.61 after its recent good run.

Harmony gained 3.78% to R35.15 and Sibanye firmed 2.06% to R28.78.

Among banks, Standard Bank was 0.78% lower at R150.50.

Mr Price retreated 3.27% to R158.50. The group reported total retail sales of R6.1bn for the 13 weeks ended December 2016, 0.5% lower than the corresponding period in the previous year.

The Foschini Group was off 0.89% to R167. It reported on Monday a 14.5% rise in group sales for the nine months to end December.

Massmart lifted 2.54% to R134.44 after it said earlier in an update that sales grew 7.7% to R91.2bn in the 52 weeks to December 25, beating product inflation of 6.7%.

Cement producer PPC was 0.34% lower at R5.92.

Comair jumped 2.38% to R4.30.

Taste Holdings rocketed 7.57% to R1.99.

Blue Label Telecommunications was 1.30% lower at R17.41.