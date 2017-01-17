JSE eases as rand hedges retreat after May speech and resources weaken

The JSE closed lower on Tuesday as rand hedges retreated on the stronger rand after British Prime Minister Theresa May said both houses of parliament would have the final say on Brexit.

The pound rose nearly 3% against the dollar but the FTSE was weaker after she said her government wanted a clean break with the EU but would aim for the "greatest possible" access to Europe’s single market and "reach beyond the borders of Europe".

DeVere Group CEO Nigel Green said May’s Brexit speech and the release of strong UK inflation data should "prompt investors to reduce exposure to UK assets".

JSE resources were weaker on disappointing local mining data, despite firmer spot prices. The decline in annual mining production growth worsened to 4,2% in November from October’s 2,6%.

Gold stocks benefited from the gold price gaining 1.14% to $1,215 an ounce by the JSE’s close in safe-haven trade ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

Retailers were under pressure after a disappointing trading update from Mr Price, a market favourite until recently. Sales at the budget clothing retailer eased 0.5% to R6.1bn in the Christmas quarter.

Shoprite fell more than 1.2% after its operational update saying it expected interim turnover to rise 14%.

The local property index was weaker, despite stocks with UK exposure rebounding sharply.

Brent crude had added 1.71% to $56.80 a barrel in late afternoon trade.

The JSE all share closed 0.64% lower at 52,817.70 and the blue-chip top 40 eased 0.62%. General retailers shed 2.07%, banks 1.18%, food and drug retailers 0.94%, property 0.91% and industrials 0.80%. The gold index gained 0.58%.

European markets were weaker with the FTSE 100 down 1.08%, Paris’s CAC 40 0.37% and the Germany Dax 0.10%. The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.30% lower on its first trading day of the week after Monday’s public holiday.

Anglo American lost 1.01% to R220.74.

British American Tobacco ended 1.57% lower at R770 after it said it had raised its bid for Reynolds 5.6%. Richemont shed 0.90% to R102.97.

AngloGold Ashanti lifted 1.31% to R170.50.

Barclays Africa was 1.64% lower at R166.42 and FirstRand 1.39% at R52.56.

Shoprite lost 1.23% to R176.50 and Mr Price 4.79% to R156.

TFG was off 3.09% at R163.30 after posting a 14.5% rise in sales for the nine months to December on Monday.

Massmart softened 0.27% to R130.75 after it said in a recent update sales rose 7.7% to R91.2bn in the 52 weeks to December 25.

In property, Capital & Counties rose 5.64% to R47.01 and Intu 3.19% to R47.57. Redefine fell 1.76% to R11.15.

Naspers was 0.47% lower at R2,165.69, while Brait recovered 2.01% to R79.27.