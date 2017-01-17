JSE eases after gaining 4% in a five-day rally

Trading on the JSE eased on Tuesday, catching its breath after starting 2017 promisingly with a five-day run that delivered a hefty 4% gain on the all share.

The stronger rand took shine off the bigger industrial stocks, as well as the diversified miners, leaving the all-share index 0.05% off at 52,917.50 points at lunchtime.

Retail stocks came under renewed pressure after a disappointing trading update from Mr Price, a market favourite until recent months. Sales at the budget clothing retailer declined 0.5% decline to R6.1bn over the Christmas quarter.

"We will keep a close watch on the retail sector," said Justine Louw, analyst at FNB Securities. Shoprite, due to release a trading update shortly, would give more guidance on trends.

UK-focused stocks such as Capital & Counties, Brait and Intu were broadly steady as investors awaited British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit speech in the afternoon.

Speculation is rife that May will favour a "hard Brexit" in which Britain sacrifices access to the single EU market for full control of its borders and laws. Lack of details on Brexit’s shape and form is keeping investors on edge.

Gold stocks were in the sweet spot, thanks to gold price which rallied beyond the $1,200 barrier to $1,216.76 per ounce at lunchtime, its best level since November. The gold price benefited partly from a weaker dollar.

Europe’s leading markets were weaker at midday, as were stock futures in the US after Monday’s public holiday.

Anglo American was off 1.78% at R219.02 and BHP Billiton fell 2.17% to R237.61.

AngloGold Ashanti was up 3.26% at R173.78 and Harmony Gold 3.28% at R34.98.

Mr Price fell 3.63% to R157.91, Truworths 3.2% to R82.82 and Steinhoff 2.47% to R71.14.

Transport and logistics group Imperial was off 2.36% at R176.59 and Group Five lost 4.28% to R25.27.