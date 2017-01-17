JSE a safe haven in the Brexit storm

All eyes will be on Lancaster House at 2pm on Tuesday when UK Prime Minister Theresa May finally provides details on how Britain plans to execute its Brexit from the EU.

May is expected to issue the EU with an ultimatum, saying the UK is prepared to quit the single market if it does not get its way on immigration and other demands.

The rand was trading 0.6% stronger against the pound at R16.40/£ and 0.8% stronger against the dollar at R13.58/$ ahead of the JSE’s opening on Tuesday.

London’s FTSE 100 index, which has generally benefited from the weaker pound, closed 0.15% lower on Monday. The Euro Stoxx 50 lost 0.9%, with Paris’s CAC 40 down 0.82% and Frankfurt’s DAX 30 down 0.64%.

Tokyo’s Topx index was 1% lower and the Shanghai composite index was 0.5% lower ahead of the JSE’s opening on Tuesday.

The JSE on Monday defied the gloom in global markets, led higher by general retailers whose index gained 3.71%. The Foshini Group rose 5.29% to R168.50 after saying its Christmas sales were 14.6% higher than in 2015. Woolworths rose 4.83% to R71.79 and Truworths 4.33% to R85.56.

The anxiety about Brexit and incoming US president Donald Trump has been good for the JSE’s gold miners. Harmony rose 5.74% to R33.87 and Sibanye 5.26% to R28.20 on Monday.

Gold was trading 0.4% higher at $1,206.79/oz on Tuesday morning.

Losers from the sinking pound included Brait which fell 2.23% to R77.71 and Capital & Counties which fell 2% to R44.50.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release November’s mining production and sales figures at 11:30am.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan forecast the annual contraction of SA’s mining output to have slowed to 0.5% from October’s 2.9%.

"In the year to date to October, mining production was down 5.2% compared to an increase of 4.3% in 2015. This reflected the effects of suppressed international commodity prices that have been amplified by various domestic challenges. These pertain to above inflation utility cost increases and wage settlements; infrastructure constraints and perceived policy uncertainty," Kaplan said in a research note on Friday.

"US policy outcomes under the new administration are likely to be a key influencing factor on commodity prices in 2017. Increased infrastructure expenditure in the US and the consequent increased demand for commodities could support higher prices. However, the implementation of restrictive trade measures by the US against China in particular could negatively affect China’s demand for commodities, thereby placing downward pressure on prices."