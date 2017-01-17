Markets

Gold benefits as investors search for safety

Metal jumps to its highest in nearly eight weeks as excerpts of a speech to be given later by Britain’s prime minister point to a definitive exit from the EU

17 January 2017 - 14:50 PM Zandi Shabalala
Gold bars are seen at the Kazakhstan's National Bank vault in Almaty, Kazakhstan. File Picture: REUTERS/MARIYA GORDEYEVA
London — Gold jumped more than 1% to its highest in nearly eight weeks on Tuesday, as excerpts of a speech to be given later by Britain’s prime minister pointed to a definitive exit from the EU.

Safe-haven assets such as gold, the Japanese yen and US treasuries benefited as investors sought refuge from the uncertainty of what a "hard Brexit" would mean for global markets.

Spot gold rose 1.1% to $1,216.11/oz by 10.54am GMT, near highs last seen on November 23.

US gold futures were up 1.3% at $1,211.80/oz. The dollar, against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.3%.

"It’s the uncertainty on Brexit that has created the risk-off environment which has benefited gold," said Société Générale’s head of metals research, Robin Bhar.

"No one knows what it really means coming out of the single market, the customs union and allowing free movement. These are factors whose impact we are not going to see for some time."

Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during times of geopolitical and financial uncertainty while riskier assets such as stocks are hit.

According to a speech setting out May’s Brexit priorities, Britain will not seek an exit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU.

The dollar slid after comments by president-elect Donald Trump that the greenback was "too strong" and on prevailing uncertainty on his plans for the US economy after his inauguration on Friday.

Trump’s campaign calls for tax cuts and more infrastructure spending have boosted US shares and the dollar, as well as driving a sell-off in treasuries, but his protectionist statements and a flurry of off-the-cuff tweets have kept many investors from adding to risky positions, instead opting for gold.

Investor interest in gold was indicated as holdings of the largest physically backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), New York’s SPDR Trust, on Friday rose for the first time since November 9, the day after Trump’s election victory. Credit Suisse said in a note it remained "constructive" on gold prices, forecasting an average of $1,338/oz in 2017.

Spot silver was up 1.7% at $17.05/oz, to its highest level since December 14. Platinum scaled two-month highs, climbing 0.8% to $988.49.

Palladium added 0.9% at $750.38.

Reuters

