Bonds hold steady during Brexit speech

South African bonds were steady on Wednesday afternoon while the rand strengthened against the dollar.

Bonds usually follow the rand, which strengthened during UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit speech explaining how the plan would be executed.

At 3.30pm the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.650%, unchanged from Monday and the R207 was bid at 7.930% from 7.940% previously.

The rand was R13.47 to the dollar from R13.69.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that May’s speech met mixed reception by credit markets as it was heavy on promise but light on detail, "with little benefit from listening to its economic perspective".

At the World Economic Forum taking place in Davos, the wires reported that M&G Investments CEO Anne Richards said bond markets were starting to react to the realisation that there needed to be a new framework on how monetary policy was transmitted.

"The period when government bonds could only go down seems to be ending, as central bankers are questioning the impact of monetary policy by itself," she said.