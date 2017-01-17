Markets

Bonds hold steady as traders look offshore for guidance

17 January 2017 - 10:03 AM Andries Mahlangu
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

The South African bond market was flat on Tuesday morning, breaking ranks with the rand that was a well anchored compared with Monday’s levels.

Investors are likely to pay careful attention when UK Prime Minister Theresa May talks about her country’s Brexit plans later in the day.

Speculation is rife that May will favour the so-called "hard Brexit" in which Britain will sacrifice access to the single EU market for full control of its borders. The lack of details around the shape and form of Brexit has weighed on financial markets. The pound has borne the brunt of this and is trading close to October lows against the dollar.

"The real event for today is a speech by [May] regarding Brexit and how she envisages the exit of the EU to occur," said TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha.

The yield on the R186 bond was steady at 8.65% in early trade, despite the rand recovering 1% against the dollar at R13.54.

The equivalent US treasury yield flattened to 2.3529% from 2.3958% on Friday. US markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday.

