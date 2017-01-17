Bonds are flat in low-volume markets

South African bonds were flat on Tuesday before midday.

Monday’s US holiday and the anticipation of UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech contributed to low trading volumes in fixed-income markets.

May is expected to give direction on the manner in which Brexit will be executed.

The benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.645% from Monday’s 8.650% and the R207 was bid at 7.925% from 7.940% previously.

The yield on the R186 has firmed 2.92% since the beginning of the year.

Nedbank market commentators said this came after a volatile 2016 both locally and internationally, which swayed bond yields.

Tuesday is the weekly nominal bond auction. It is an indicator of local and offshore buying interests in fixed income securities.

Rand Merchant Bank’s John Cairns said the auction was expected to clear at the market given the recent rally in yields.