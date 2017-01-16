Rand weaker as pound falls against dollar ahead of Theresa May’s speech

The rand was weaker against the dollar in late afternoon trade on Monday as the greenback broke through the $1.20 level against the pound.

Trading was subdued as the US celebrated Martin Luther King day as a public holiday.

The pound was sharply weaker against the dollar in expectation of a "hard Brexit" speech by UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday.

The pound briefly dipped below $1.20 to $1.1997, before recovering to $1.2052.

The rand did not benefit from the weaker pound, and instead lost ground to the British currency as the dollar strengthened to below $1.060 against the euro.

At 3.37pm the rand was at R13.6204 against the dollar from R13.5442.

It was at R14.4367 against the euro from R14.3793 and at R16.4155 against the pound from R16.2623.

The euro was at $1.0599 from $1.0605. It reached a weakest level of $1.0579 in intraday trade.

The currency market was consolidating on the US holiday, said Standard Bank analyst Warrick Butler. "The rand was unlikely to blow out to crazy levels on the day," he said.

The dollar has been under marginal pressure since US president-elect Donald Trump failed to give clarity on his plans to stimulate the US economy, on Wednesday last week.

In the UK, investors were worried about the possibility of a hard Brexit. May was expected to detail her government’s priorities in quitting the EU, which was likely to leave little room for a consensual exit from the bloc.