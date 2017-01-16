Market data - January 13 2017

Barclays Research analysts say a tough US trade policy in the form of a border tax could increase US core inflation and reduce real GDP growth
As the succession process heats up, Gwede Mantashe warns that those circulating lists of aspiring leaders thrive on chaos and divisions in the party
Presidency says it has received numerous queries about the January 8 statement and the growth rate mentioned was for sub-Saharan Africa not SA
KwaZulu-Natal branch members are preoccupied with succession speculation, but president tells KwaDukuza bash to tone it down
However, Massmart’s sales update is slightly worse than market expectations, and its share price fell on Monday morning
Retail sales performance data will reflect the effects of the weaker economy and consumer demand, writes Asha Speckman
Xoliswa Tini, CEO of Xoliswa Tini Property Group, beat the odds and became a highly successful estate agent in the Eastern Cape
Prime minister is less concerned about whether the exit from the bloc is hard or soft and more worried that it is ‘red, white and blue’ and right for the UK
The men’s tournament at the Australian Open has thrown up a controversy with allegations of a ‘money-grab’
The country’s awesome dunes are only equalled by its wildlife and sparse plant life, while its expert tourism is rated along with the best in the world, writes Sue Grant-Marshall
