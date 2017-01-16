JSE at a four-month high as golds soar and banks and financials soften

The JSE closed firmer on Monday in low-volume trade due to Martin Luther King Day in the US while gold shares soared on safe-haven demand.

General retailers also recovered.

The all share closed at a four-month high, but volume came to only R13bn from Friday’s R16bn.

Gold shares were in favour as the gold price held above $1,200 an ounce in a continued recovery from the weaker trend after Donald Trump’s election on November 8.

At the JSE’s close, the gold price was 0.54% higher at $1,203.48 an ounce.

Banks were lower despite JPMorgan Chase posting record earnings growth on Friday.

The pound tumbled before British Prime Minister Theresa May’s keenly awaited speech on Brexit on Tuesday. The market expects a "hard Brexit" announcement. The European Central Bank will meet on Wednesday and Donald Trump will be inaugurated as US president on Friday amid uncertainty about his policies.

The all share closed 0.69% higher at 53,158.50 points, and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.58%, with general retailers firming 3.71%. The gold index was 4.61% higher, platinums 2.42% and resources 1.50%. Banks dropped 0.39% and financials 0.26%.

European markets were weaker at the JSE’s close after Trump said the EU could break up and Nato was obsolete. German leaders disagree strongly.

At the same time, the FTSE 100 was 0.15% lower after earlier record levels on the weaker pound, while the Paris CAC 40 had shed 0.72% and Germany’s Dax 0.59%. Brent crude had given up 0.34% to $55.35 a barrel.

SEI Investments said investors were betting that the shake-up in Washington would lead to higher growth, profitability and inflation. "There will be times in the year ahead when the more worrisome and controversial initiatives pushed by the Trump administration would rattle investor confidence," SEI said.

Investor were expected to be cautious when the UK started talks at the end of March its EU exit. "We expect a tough period of negotiation that could lead to yet another period of investor uncertainty and angst," said SEI.

BHP Billion rose 1.72% to R242.89 and Anglo American 1.64% to R223.

Sasol added 1.42% to R429.

Harmony Gold jumped 5.74% to R33.87 and Sibanye 5.26% to R28.20.

Barclays Africa fared worst of the big four, down 1.12% to R169.19, while FirstRand shed 0.47% to R53.30 and Nedbank 1.1% to R236.91.

TFG was the star performer among retailers, adding 5.29% to R168.50. Woolworths jumped 4.83% to R71.79 and Truworths 4.33% to R85.56.

Massmart lifted 3.71% to R131.11 after it said in an update that sales rose 7.7% to R91.2bn in the 52 weeks to December 25, beating product inflation of 6.7%.

Tiger Brands added 1.71% to R397.98.