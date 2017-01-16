JSE advances to four-month high and outshines global peers

The JSE breached the 53,000-point mark for the first time in more than four months on Monday, powered by mining and industrial stocks.

The JSE all share was up 0.65% to 53,137.20 points at lunchtime, its best level since September, as resources strengthened 1.26% and gold miners 2.99%.

Diversified miners rode last week’s momentum when stocks such as Anglo American rocketed nearly 14% in five days.

Gold stocks benefited from a weaker rand and the gold price rallying for the seventh session running and holding at about $1,200 despite dollar strength.

Retailers were a bright spot in the broader industrial sector as investors cheered the TFG trading update. The mid-cap clothing retailer says it expects nine-month sales to grow as much as 14.5%.

The R13.9-trillion all share outdid those of bourses in Asia and Europe where the main indices tracked lower before potential event risks (British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit statement on Tuesday and Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Friday) and planned data releases. US markets are shut for a public holiday on Monday.

"Investors are splitting their attention almost equally between fourth quarter earnings results out of US corporations while also focusing on the incoming administration for further concrete evidence of the new [US] president’s likely macroeconomic policies," said Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts.

US markets, which tend to set a tone for global markets, have battled in recent sessions to maintain a post-election rally amid growing worries about lack of detail on Trump economic policy.

Anglo American was up 1.91% at R223.59 and African Rainbow Minerals 2.74% at R116.

AngloGold Ashanti climbed 3.72% to R167.10 and Gold Fields 2.86% to R46.70. Anglo American Platinum rose 2.43% to R313.45.

TFG jumped 6% to R169.60 and Truworths 5.72% to R86.70.