Futures hold firm as JSE closes at four-month high and gold shares soar

South African futures were firmer on Monday after the JSE all share started the week on a positive note, ahead of the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump on Friday.

US markets were closed for Martin Luther King day.

The all share closed 0.69% higher at 53,158.50 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.58%, with general retailers firming 3.71%. The gold index was 4.61% higher, platinums 2.42% and resources 1.50%. Banks dropped 0.39% and financials 0.26%.

European markets were weaker at the JSE’s close following comments by Trump that the EU could face a break-up in the future and that Nato was obsolete, with German leaders objecting strongly to his views.

At the same time the FTSE 100 was 0.18% lower after earlier trading at record levels on the weaker pound, while the French CAC 40 had shed 0.75% and Germany’s Dax 30 0.56%. Brent crude had given up 0.34% to $55.35 a barrel.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had gained 0.59% to 46,5776 points, with 19,162 contracts traded from 27,286 on Friday.