Brexit uncertainty boosts gold

Bengaluru — Gold rose on Monday, buoyed by safe-haven demand due to uncertainty over US policy ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and amid the concern over Britain’s exit from the EU.

Spot gold had risen 0.5% to $1,203.10/oz by 2.43am GMT. US gold futures were up 0.6% at $1,203.60/oz.

"Buying shows that people are looking ahead this week with Trump’s inauguration and discussions on Brexit. There is a lot of uncertainty moving forward," said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore-based gold dealer GoldSilver Central.

"On the physical side, people are expecting good demand from China ahead of the Chinese New Year," Lan said. The Lunar New Year falls later in January. "We expect gold to retest $1,205-$1207 again and breaching this might see $1,220 as the next level."

Spot gold faced strong resistance at $1,205/oz-$1,210/oz and it may hover below that or retrace towards support at $1,172, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

All eyes will be on Trump’s inauguration on Friday for any clarity on his economic plans, with investors often turning to gold as a so-called safe-haven in times of economic uncertainty.

Trump’s campaign calls for tax cuts and more infrastructure spending have boosted US shares and the dollar, as well as driving a sell-off in treasuries, but his protectionist statements and a flurry of off-the-cuff tweets have kept many investors from adding to risky positions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech that some newspapers have billed as setting the stage for a "hard" exit from the EU.

Investors have been enticed into gold in January as questions over Federal Reserve policy and the Trump administration drive a bigger than usual January bounce in a beaten-down market.

Hedge funds and money managers in the week to January 10 raised their net long position in Comex gold contracts for the first time in nine weeks, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday. Inflation, industrial production and housing data dominate a holiday-shortened week in the US. The reports are expected to show the economy ended 2016 with strong momentum. Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen will have an opportunity to lay out her thinking with speeches on monetary policy on both Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding the nonyielding asset while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $16.84/oz.

Platinum prices were firm at $983.85, while palladium fell 0.4% to $746.47.

