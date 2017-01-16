Bonds weaker at start of busy week

The South African bond market was relatively calm on Monday morning and is likely remain so for the rest of the day, partly due to a public holiday in the US, which is likely to affect trading volumes.

But as the week progresses, investors will have plenty to focus on, from key data releases to potential event risks, including the inauguration of Donald Trump as the US president on Friday.

Locally, December inflation figures will be we well watched as will the November retail sales and mining production data.

Trading economics expects inflation to have accelerated to 6.8% on an annualised basis in December, from 6.6% in November.

The yield on the R186 bond crept up to 8.66% in early trade, from 8.63% on Friday, as the rand weakened to R13.5778 to the dollar from 13.5729.

"The key theme characterising markets at the moment is the unwind of the so-called Trump trade — long dollars and equity, short bonds," Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said.

"Many investors are still trying to call the bottom, which, given the lack of concrete fiscal policies the original trade started on, is proving difficult to do."