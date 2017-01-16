Markets

Bonds slightly weaker in low-volume global fixed-income trade

16 January 2017 - 17:30 PM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were a little softer on Monday afternoon.

US markets were closed for Martin Luther King Day, which contributed to low trading volumes in fixed-income markets.

The benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.65% from Friday’s 8.63%, and the R207 was bid at 7.93% from 7.92%.

Rand Merchant Bank’s John Cairns said it meant bonds had recovered nearly all of the losses suffered after the sustained period of sales in US treasuries last year. Considering that US treasuries, and the rand, had not rallied significantly, the surge in the bond market was "startling", he said.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that US inflation-adjusted yields on government bonds which had fallen over the past month, were the latest sign of moderating market expectations of US president-elect Donald Trump’s economic plans.

© Business Day

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
More ‘hard Brexit’ bad news for JSE on Monday
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Soaring retailers lift JSE, bonds ...
Markets
3.
Iron ore is still going great guns after ...
Markets
4.
JSE weaker as gold gains ahead of Trump ...
Markets
5.
Brexit uncertainty boosts gold
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.