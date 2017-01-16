Bonds slightly weaker in low-volume global fixed-income trade

South African bonds were a little softer on Monday afternoon.

US markets were closed for Martin Luther King Day, which contributed to low trading volumes in fixed-income markets.

The benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.65% from Friday’s 8.63%, and the R207 was bid at 7.93% from 7.92%.

Rand Merchant Bank’s John Cairns said it meant bonds had recovered nearly all of the losses suffered after the sustained period of sales in US treasuries last year. Considering that US treasuries, and the rand, had not rallied significantly, the surge in the bond market was "startling", he said.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that US inflation-adjusted yields on government bonds which had fallen over the past month, were the latest sign of moderating market expectations of US president-elect Donald Trump’s economic plans.

