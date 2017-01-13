Market data - January 12 2017

There was improvement on the JSE all round and particularly among general retailers, but the gold index weakened
China denies a game for guns deal, but Zimbabwe’s environment minister advocates animal sales to raise cash and shows little grasp of conservation, writes Keith Somerville
Speaking before Parliament’s ad hoc committee, Zandile Tshabalala singled out the ANC, DA and SACP as parties who wanted to ‘dictate’ her policies
Zuma says there is no tradition of replacing the outgoing president with the deputy — Cosatu says it is ‘dangerous’ for leaders to play with trusted principles
Amid a rush into low-cost funds, the world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock, managed a better-than-expected rise in profit thanks to its drive to reduce expenses
Grain SA CEO Jannie de Villiers discusses the body’s prediction that there could be maize surplus in SA in 2017 after last year’s drought-induced deficit
Xoliswa Tini, CEO of Xoliswa Tini Property Group, beat the odds and became a highly successful estate agent in the Eastern Cape
With terror attacks shrinking passenger numbers at other European airports, London’s Heathrow has extended its lead as the continent’s top travel hug
Jaco van Zyl scored his 16th career hole-in-one at the SA Open on Friday, winning a BMW i8 — which is better than the fountain pen he won a few years ago
An objection by Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris has led to the scrapping of an Urban Myths TV skit featuring him and film stars Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando
Investors Monthly is a magazine published
by Times Media, Media Division included in
the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of
the month.
