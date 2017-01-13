Rand eases after hitting two-month best level against dollar

The rand was marginally weaker against most major currencies on Friday morning after reaching a two-month best level against the dollar on Thursday.

The dollar staged a recovery after dipping on Wednesday owing to disappointment after president-elect Donald Trump failed to expand on his economic policies during his news conference.

The dollar has rallied in recent weeks amid the hope that the Trump administration will introduce more fiscal stimulus, deregulation and tax cuts, but the president-elect’s lack of information on the subject has created uncertainty on what he plans to do once he takes office on January 20.

Dow Jones Newswires said the dollar regained some ground against other currencies during Asian trade on Friday, with dip-buying kicking in as traders sought to take advantage of the weaker dollar.

The news wire reported that Japanese importers and other corporate entities appeared to have restarted dollar-buying on Friday for regular commercial trade settlement. US treasuries also gained during Asian trading hours.