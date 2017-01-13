JSE opens flat in cautious trade

The JSE opened flat in cautious trade on Friday following a weaker overnight performance on the Dow and flat commodity prices.

Industrials and general retailers recovered, but resources were under pressure.

Traders will be keeping an eye on US data set to be released later in the day, including retail sales and producer prices for December.

Market sentiment was still subdued following US president-elect Donald Trump’s news conference on Wednesday, which was not well received by equity markets or the dollar.

The Dow closed 0.32% lower on Thursday as financials retreated. Some of the bigger US banks are set to release fourth-quarter results on Friday.

Asian markets were firmer on Friday morning. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.80% and the Hang Seng rose 0.45%.

Gold dipped below $1,200/oz again to $1,1196 and platinum was marginally weaker at $973.08/oz.

Brent crude was off 0.30% to $55.91 a barrel.

At 9.40am the all share was 0.09% up at 52,491.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.14%.

Industrials were up 0.36%, general retailers 0.31% and platinums 0.18%. The gold index shed 2.10% and resources 0.56%.

Among the bigger mining stocks, Anglo American was 1.64% lower at R216.01.

Sibanye was 3.56% lower at R26.52 and Harmony lost 3.34% to R32.09.

Woolworths rose 0.45% to R66.30.

Among property stocks, Growthpoint added 0.38% to R26.26 and Fortress B was up 2.01% to R34.48.

Naspers added 1.04% to R2,168 after falling sharply on Thursday.