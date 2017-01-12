Trump’s dearth of specifics on his economic policy hammers the dollar

London — The US dollar nursed losses on Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump’s news briefing provided little clarity on his fiscal policies, disappointing bulls who had bet on major stimulus.

That Trump mentioned no tariffs on Chinese imports came as a relief for Asian share markets fearing a global trade war.

But lack of detail on economic stimulus favoured safety plays such as bonds and gold back, cooling bets that built had up on US interest rates and significantly higher global inflation.

It was enough to send the dollar tumbling below ¥114 for the first time in five weeks, and brought relief to Brexit-bruised sterling and Turkey’s languishing lira.

"The risk was always that a president like Trump would end up upsetting that consensus (of faster US growth, stronger dollar) view by introducing more political uncertainty," said asset manager GAM’s head of multiasset portfolios Larry Hatheway.

European share prices fell, bucking gains in Asia and Wall Street overnight, weighed down by a 2% slump in healthcare stocks after Trump said pharmaceutical firms had been "getting away with murder" with their prices. They were not helped either by stronger currencies.

The euro was back at $1.0650 for the first time in a month, sterling climbed above $1.22 and Sweden’s crown hit a four-month high and cracked its 200-day moving average against the euro on pacy inflation data.

It was also bliss for bond markets in reverse since Trump’s election fuel led bets on higher US interest rates that tend to set the bar for global borrowing costs.

Eurozone bond yields fell 2-6 bps as German Bunds rallied and US 10-year treasury yields fell to their lowest level in more than a month at about 2.30%. "Overall, investors are wary ahead of Trump’s inauguration, a case of buy the talk (Trumpflation), but sell the news," said analysts at Societe Generale.

Good as gold

Wall Street had overcome its brief wobble to end Wednesday firmer, though the Dow Jones still could not break the 20,000 points barrier and looked set to start about 0.2% lower later, according to futures prices.

Tuesday’s first Trump news conference since the November 8 poll provided no details on tax cuts or infrastructure spending, the expectation of which fuelled a five-week share rally and global bond markets sell-off.

"The news conference was a far cry from the market friendly, pro-growth ‘presidential’ comments that Trump delivered at his acceptance speech," said analysts at Westpac. That left a "veritable laundry list" of unanswered questions.

In commodity markets, oil was a shade firmer in Europe after a minor dip in Asian trading. US crude was trading at $52.33 and Brent crude was up 30c at $55.40 a barrel after Wednesday’s gains of nearly 3%.

The weaker dollar also helped metals markets. Gold rose to a seven-week high, just shy of $1,200 an ounce, while London copper rose almost 2% after a five-hour electronic glitch delayed trading.

Reuters