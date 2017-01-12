Systems problems stop London Metal Exchange trading — again

Shanghai — The London Metal Exchange suffered its second big outage in less than six months. Brokers said systems problems delayed trading by five hours.

Electronic trading on the LMEselect platform failed to start at the normal time of 1 am in London on Thursday and finally got going at 6am. Two Asia-based LME brokers said system issues were to blame. A spokesman for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, the LME’s owner, would say only that trading had resumed.

The fault occurred at the start of the trading day in China, the world’s biggest consumer of metals. The electronic platform last stopped operating on July 22, halting trade for more than four hours. The exchange blamed connectivity issues.

"Traders are kind of getting used to LME trading halts," said Jia Zheng, a trader at Shanghai Minghong Investment Management in Shanghai. "Most of the time, Chinese traders just wait until it opens. Unless there is big movement on the Shanghai futures exchange which leads to arbitrage trading opportunities. Then they will call to make trades."

About $12-trillion of copper and other metals changed hands in 2015 on the LME, which shares the international market with exchange operators including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Shanghai Futures Exchange. Last year, LME trading volumes fell 7.7%.

Phone trading between brokers and clients 24 hours a day typically accounts for about 45% of all LME trading, with electronic and floor deals making up the rest, CEO Garry Jones said last year. The electronic platform runs until 7pm in London and there is ring trading from 11.40am to 5pm.

Copper futures advanced 0.5% to $5,740 a metric ton after trading resumed. Prices in Shanghai slid 0.5%. Most other metals on the LME climbed.

Bloomberg