SA’s bonds strengthen as dollar weakens on Donald Trump’s policy damp squib

The South African bond market was stronger on Thursday afternoon as the dollar weakened after president-elect Donald Trump’s disappointing press briefing on Wednesday.

Rand Merchant Bank’s John Cairns said Trump focused in speech more on his border-wall plan and imports from Mexico than setting out the business-friendly economic policies he promised.

Dow Jones Newswires said there had been an uptick in sales of developed-market government bonds, while the dollar weakened after the Trump Press conference "provided little meat for investors to chew on regarding fiscal policy details".

At 4.26pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.705% from Wednesday’s 8.780% and the R207 was bid at 7.95% from 8.02%.

The rand was R13.5162 to the dollar from R13.7327 previously.