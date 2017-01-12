Markets

SA’s bonds strengthen as dollar weakens on Donald Trump’s policy damp squib

12 January 2017 - 17:21 PM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY
Picture: INVESTORS MONTHLY

The South African bond market was stronger on Thursday afternoon as the dollar weakened after president-elect Donald Trump’s disappointing press briefing on Wednesday.

Rand Merchant Bank’s John Cairns said Trump focused in speech more on his border-wall plan and imports from Mexico than setting out the business-friendly economic policies he promised.

Dow Jones Newswires said there had been an uptick in sales of developed-market government bonds, while the dollar weakened after the Trump Press conference "provided little meat for investors to chew on regarding fiscal policy details".

At 4.26pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.705% from Wednesday’s 8.780% and the R207 was bid at 7.95% from 8.02%.

The rand was R13.5162 to the dollar from R13.7327 previously.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
JSE mining rally may stumble on Thursday
Markets
2.
JSE gains at midday as gold shares jump after a ...
Markets
3.
Rand firmer after Wednesday’s ‘unbelievable’ ...
Markets
4.
JSE flat after Donald Trump’s speech disappoints
Markets
5.
Nomura forecasts a 12% weakening of the rand this ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.