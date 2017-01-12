Rising inventories take their toll on oil

Singapore — Oil prices dipped on Thursday due to rising US crude inventories and plentiful supply, despite emerging output cuts from oil cartel Opec and other producers.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were trading at $52.18 a barrel at 1.41am GMT, down 7c from their last settlement.

Prices for Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $55.06 a barrel, down 4c.

Traders said that a crude oil inventory report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) late on Wednesday implied ongoing oversupply as inventories unexpectedly rose by 4.1-million barrels to 483.11-million barrels.

However, record US refinery runs of 17.1-million barrels a day, up 418,000 barrels a day on the week, indicated strong demand, preventing bigger price falls.

"EIA data showed US refineries increased the amount of crude they processed, pushing the utilisation rate to the highest since September. This saw inventories rise ... much more than the market expected," ANZ bank said.

Outside the US, emerging detail of Saudi supply cuts as parts of efforts by Opec and other producers like Russia to curb the global supply glut started to emerge.

Despite some February supply reductions to China, India and Malaysia, top crude exporter Saudi Arabia is likely to focus its cuts on Europe and the US, shielding its biggest customers in Asia.

BMI Research said that overall "compliance to the Opec/non-Opec oil production cut appears to be positive... [and that] we calculate compliance with production cuts at around 73%". The research firm said that compliance with the planned cuts was particularly strong among members of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

Analysts noted that one aspect of the co-ordinated production cut that had been overlooked was that under the deal, producers had committed themselves to reducing output, not necessarily exports.

"The GCC countries [and Iraq] that have reportedly enacted the bulk of the production cuts are currently in the lowest domestic demand period of the year and have significant flexibility to reduce production but maintain exports," BMI said.

In another indicator that there is still plentiful supply available despite the cuts, traders are ceasing the opportunity of higher crude prices following Opec’s decision to cut output to send record volumes of 22-million barrels of surplus European and Azerbaijani oil to Asia.

Reuters