Rand rallies as Trump’s lack of policy specifics undermines the dollar

The rand extended gains at midday on Thursday, benefiting from dollar weakness after Donald Trump’s media conference lacked economic policy details.

The local currency rallied to session highs of R13.4974 to the dollar, its best in about a week, from lows of nearly R14 on Wednesday.

The stronger rand bodes well for inflation, which the Reserve Bank expects will return to the 3%-6% target range from its current 6.6%.

Trump, who will be sworn in as the US president next week, was thin on details about election promises of increasing fiscal spending and cutting corporate tax.

"The lack of clarity on the policy direction has forced a retreat in the dollar strength," said Ricardo da Camara, market analyst at ETM Analytics. "The market was disappointed that he didn’t confirm the pre-election talk."

Dollar weakness favoured commodity prices, particularly gold, which hit the $1,200-an-ounce mark for first time since November. Platinum rallied towards the $1,000 mark, boosting the rand as a commodity currency.

The focus will switch to US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen and other bank officials due to gives speeches later in the day that are likely to affect how the dollar fares against other currencies.

At 11.52am, the rand was R13.5199 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R13.7327 close. It was R14.3838 to the euro from R14.5451 and R16.5888 to the pound from R16.7835.

The euro was $1.0637 from $1.0583.