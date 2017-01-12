MARKET WRAP: Global and local stocks drop after Trump underwhelms

Global markets were disappointed when US president-elect Donald Trump failed at his media briefing on Wednesday to outline clearly his policies to grow the US economy.

Instead, he harped on building a wall between the US and Mexico, trade between the two countries and getting rid of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

He also squabbled with reporters, refusing to answer any questions from one of them.

The result was a drop in equity markets and the dollar on Thursday while the gold price rose, breaking through the important $1,200 resistance level.

The JSE closed flat as a stronger performance from miners was offset by a sharp pull-back in market heavyweight Naspers.

Naspers, which has a 34% investment in China’s Tencent, was pulled down by a drop in Tencent’s share price on the Hang Seng.

The JSE all share closed 0.01% higher at 52,444.40 points in choppy trade, after firming 0.43% by midday. The blue-chip top 40 shed 0.06%. The gold index added 3.14%, platinums 0.85% and resources 0.87%. General retailers gained 0.99% and banks 0.66%. Industrials were 0.34% lower.

The Dow Jones was 0.59% weaker at the JSE close as European markets also lost ground with the Germany’s Dax off 0.84%.

Anglo American gained 1.42% to R219.62 but BHP Billiton softened 0.52% to R238.43.

AngloGold Ashanti jumped 4.28% to R163.85 and Sibanye 2.38% to R27.50. Anglo American Platinum added 3.29% to R307.

Woolworths lifted 1.18% to R66. Group sales for the first 26 weeks of the 2017 financial year were 6.7% higher than in the previous corresponding period.

Barclays Africa rose 1.30% to R171.

The rand was a fair bit firmer in early evening trade as the dollar continued to weaken on the Trump speech. At 6.36pm, the rand was R13.4824 to the dollar from a previous R13.7327.

Bonds firmed on the stronger local currency with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.780% from Wednesday’s 8.78%.

After being higher earlier in the day, futures ended flat, tracking generally weaker international markets. The local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.01% to 46,200 points, with 35,184 contracts traded from 45,493 on Wednesday.

With Reitumetse Pitso and Maarten Mittner