JSE mining rally may stumble on Thursday

The JSE’s resources led rally — which saw Anglo American rocket 13% over two trading days — may stumble on Thursday.

Commodities and stock exchanges trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Thursday morning were generally lower, disappointed with President-elect Donald Trump’s failure to offer concrete fiscal plans at his press conference on Wednesday.

One of Trump’s few economic related comments was a threat at pharmaceutical companies, which sent Tokyo’s Nikkie 225 index down 1.5% on Thursday morning.

According to Trump, pharmaceutical companies are overcharging and moving their production facilities out of the US.

Trump’s comments may mean a bad day for the JSE’s drug makers Aspen, Adcock Ingram and Ascendis Health which are likely to follow their Asian counterparts down.

While oil and copper prices were lower on Thursday morning, platinum rallied 1% to over $980/oz. The JSE’s platinum miners’ index has gained nearly 14% in the first two weeks of 2017.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release November’s manufacturing production and sales figures at 1pm. Economists forecast the annual decline in SA’s factory production will slow to 0.4% from 2.7% in October.