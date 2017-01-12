JSE gains at midday as gold shares jump after a dismal Trump address

The JSE gathered some momentum at midday on Thursday as gold shares jumped on the weaker dollar following president-elect Donald Trump’s failure to address economic issues at his press conference on Wednesday.

Platinum shares were also stronger and resources gained on sentiment and stronger commodity prices.

The gold price was up more than 1%, crossing the important resistance level of $1,200 per fine ounce to $1,204 an ounce. Platinum firmed by more than 1.7% to $989 an ounce.

The stronger rand boosted banking and financial shares, but had a limited effect on retailers, despite an upbeat trading update from Woolworths.

The JSE shrugged off a weaker trend on European markets with the FTSE softening 0.20% while the German Dax was down 0.56%.

"Trump’s much-anticipated conference provided no further clarity on where the world’s largest economy was heading and was a total disappointment," said TreasuryOne head of dealing Wichard Cilliers.

At 12.11am the all share was up 0.43% to 52,665.8 and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.52% to 45,983.7. The gold index rose 3.34% and platinums added 2.23%. Resources were up by 1.43%. The SA listed property index rose 0.51%. Banks gained 0.54%. General retailers were down 0.08%.

Global luxury goods company Richemont rose 5.47% to R102.36. Christmas sales grew 6% to EUR3.1bn, an improvement from the previous year’s 3% sales growth.

Woolworths gained a marginal 0.15% to R65.33. Group sales for the first 26 weeks of the 2017 financial year increased by 6.7% compared to the prior year.

Anglo American Platinum surged 4.55% to R310.73.

Among gold stocks Harmony rose 3.85% to R33.70. Sibanye was up 2.31% to R27.48.

Barclays Africa rose 0.79% to R170.14.

Among property stocks Redefine rose 1.96% to R11.47. Capital & Counties was down 3.16% to R47.18.

Naspers dropped 1.56% to R2,195.82.